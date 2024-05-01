Omani tuna and pelagic fish canner Simak is targeting markets in Europe and the United States after opening its first cannery, which it says is the largest plant of its kind in the Gulf region.

Simak invested around $70 million (€66 million) in the facility, which has annual capacity to produce 100 million cans, CEO Zakariya Al Hasni told IntraFish.

The company is among a group of seafood producers backed by the state-run Oman Investment Authority.

Speaking at the Global Expo Seafood event in Barcelona in April, Al Hasni said Simak recently launched commercial production after completing successful trials at the plant in the special economic zone in Duqm, a town on the Arabian Sea.