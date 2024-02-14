Champlain Seafood is permanently closing its Riverside Lobster International processing facility in Nova Scotia, Canada, due to a shortage of lobsters.

The company, backed by Canada-based private equity firm Champlain Financial Corporation, is a leading processor of snow crab and lobster and is also a live lobster trader, with operations in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and Massachusetts.

“The lobster processing industry in Atlantic Canada is continuing to see an unprecedented situation, with not enough lobsters to sustain current processing capacity,” Champlain said in a statement announcing the closure.