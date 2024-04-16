Pelagia, the Norwegian pelagic fish giant, has acquired British seafood trader Ideal Foods and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed sum.

The Bergen-based company, a major producer of fishmeal and fish oil as well as various pelagic products, said its acquisition would have “minimal impact to the existing management and team” at Ideal Foods, an exporter of fish, shellfish and byproducts to more than 40 countries.

Ideal Foods, based in the town of Liskeard in Cornwall, southwest England, receives and adds value to byproducts from fish processors.