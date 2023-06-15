The UK's largest seafood processor, Young's Seafood, is looking to close it's whitefish processing plant on Marsden Road, Grimsby, in October this year, with the potential loss of up to 285 jobs.

In a statement Young's said the remaining whitefish production will be moved to its Humberstone Road site, which is also in Grimsby, and the smoked processing to its Fraserburgh site in Scotland.

Sofina Foods Europe, which owns Young's, said the remaining whitefish contracts at the site are no longer "financially sustainable."