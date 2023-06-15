Young's Seafood, the UK's largest seafood processor, is looking to close it's whitefish processing plant on Marsden Road in Grimsby in October, resulting in the potential loss of up to 285 jobs.

In a statement Young's said its remaining whitefish production will be moved to its Humberstone Road site in Grimsby, and its smoked processing operation will relocate to its Fraserburgh site in Scotland.

Sofina Foods Europe, which owns Young's, said producing the remaining whitefish contracts at the site is no longer "financially sustainable."