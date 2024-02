Japanese giant Nissui is investing JPY 17 billion (€105.3 million/$112.8 million) in expanding its processing operations in the United States and Europe.

As part of the expansion, the group's subsidiary, leading US frozen seafood brand Gorton's, will establish a new production base in Indiana. Nissui will also expand production capacity at its Cité Marine operations in France.

Gloucester, Massachusetts-based Gorton's is a leader in the frozen seafood category in the United States.