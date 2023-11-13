Thirty-six international companies producing plant-based and cell-cultured seafood alternatives have joined forces to form the Future Ocean Foods, a new trade association supporting the alternative seafood industry.
Akua (USA)
Algarithm (Canada)
Aqua Cultured Foods (USA)
Atlantic Fish Co. (USA)
Avant Meats (Singapore)
Bettaf!sh (Germany)
Boldly Foods (Australia)
By2048 (Canada)
Current Foods (USA)
FoodSquared (UK)
Good Catch (USA)
Hooked Foods (Sweden),
Impact Food(USA)
Infusd Nutrition (Canada)
Konscious Foods (Canada)
Koralo Foods (South Korea)
LokiFoods (Iceland)
Mara (Canada)
Mindblown by The Plant Based Seafood Co. (USA)
Natures Crops (UK)
New School Foods (Canada)
Ordinary Seafood (Germany)
Oshi (Israel)
Poseidona (Spain)
Revo Foods (Austria)
Save Da Sea (Canada)
SeaSpire (India)
SeaVoir (USA)
Seed To Surf (Canada)
Simpliigood (Israel)
Smallfood (Canada)
Sophie’s Bionutrients (The Netherlands)
SoundEats (USA)
Umami Bioworks (Singapore)
Vegan Finest Foods (The Netherlands
Wicked Kitchen (USA).