Lativa-based startup Port Lite's expansion plans are progressing, and the company expects to have its first salmon processing facility operational in October and its second surimi facility ready in May.

The company was formed in 2021 when founder and CEO Sigitas Ambrazevicius bought a bankrupt seafood company in the port of Liepaja in Latvia, which he turned into a surimi company.

Port Lite has since been building two new surimi processing facilities on the site and a second larger facility for processing salmon.