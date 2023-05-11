Grimsby-based processor New England Seafood International (NESI) has launched a rebrand of its "Fish Said Fred" label across the UK.

The company revealed the new packaging for the 17-strong product range last week. The branded line includes cod, haddock, seabass, seabream, lemon sole, and hake items.

The refresh is a key part of Fish Said Fred’s acceleration plans, Lisa Cowell, head of brand at New England Seafood said.

The rebranding is targeting families with young children, according to the spokesperson, with the recipes featured on the packs aimed at this group.