Grimsby-based processor New England Seafood International (NESI) landed a series of deals to supply pangasius to three of the UK's largest retailers.

The move comes as European retailers scramble to secure alternative whitefish supply chains amidst the the ongoing fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)-certified product is already in UK retail giant Asda, and is set to be stocked at Sainsbury's and Marks and Spencer later in the year, sources at NESI told IntraFish.

Asda began selling the company's products in March, and it is the latest in a series of wins for the seafood processor over its UK rival Young's.