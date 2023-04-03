Massachusetts-based scallop processor Eastern Fisheries is facing an investigation by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over allegations of the mass termination of around 200 workers, according to local media reports.

The company reportedly notified the workers of their termination by ending their contract with local temp services that placed them in Eastern Fisheries' seafood processing plants in New Bedford, reports Rhode Island-based NPR station The Public's Rad﻿io.

The workers are mainly immigrants from Central America who have been working at the plant for years and rely on temporary employment agencies to secure jobs regardless of their immigration status.