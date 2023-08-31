Danish processing giant Espersen's acquisition of Grimsby, UK-based Iceland Seafood UK has been nearly a year in the making and opens up a "myriad of opportunities" for the company, said CEO Klaus B Nielsen.
'Myriad of opportunities': Espersen CEO says acquisition of Iceland Seafood UK will play a critical role in shaping group's future on the UK market
For several years it has been Espersen’s strategic intention to establish itself in the UK, and now it is reality.
31 August 2023 8:10 GMT Updated 31 August 2023 10:10 GMT
