Salmon farmer Mowi will end secondary fish processing at its Ireland operations by October, resulting in a number of layoffs at the company’s Rinmore base in Fanad, Donegal, the company confirmed to IntraFish.

"Following a global review, a decision has been reached to streamline a number of processing plants which are under capacity," a spokesperson with Mowi said in a statement.

Mowi Ireland has begun a program of consultation with staff regarding the closure and pending job losses.

The company launched a 30-day consultation program May 19 to discuss any potential job options for the affected employees at the company's Donegal headquarters.