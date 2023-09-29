UK processor Thistle Seafoods saw its profit before tax sink 91 percent in 2022 to £303,000 (€350,976/$369,834), compared with £3.3 million (€3.8 million/$4 million) in the year earlier, as the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine caused havoc for operations.

Turnover for the year was up 10 percent, amounting to £115.7 million (€134 million/$141.2 million), but costs also increased 13.5 percent to £100.9 million (€116.9 million/$123.2 million).

Operating profit sank to £781,000 (€901,883/$952,728), down from £3.6