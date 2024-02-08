A new regulatory proposal from the European Commission could significantly impact the smoked salmon sector in Europe, driving up costs and increasing food waste, according to one of the bloc's largest processors.

The issue concerns a process called "stiffening" – a production step applied by processors that allows for easier slicing, thereby reducing food waste and serving as a safeguard against harmful bacteria, including listeria monocytogenes.

After arriving at processing plants, fresh salmon is filleted, skinned and then smoked.