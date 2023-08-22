Japanese seafood giant Maruha Nichiro saw first quarter operating income across its marine products business fall nearly 29 percent to ¥3.8 billion (€23.9 million/$25.8 million) for the period ended June 30, caused by contractions in its fishery, marine products trading and overseas business divisions.
This came despite sharp increases in revenue for the marine products trading and overseas business.
