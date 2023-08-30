Japanese seafood giant Maruha Nichiro has signed a deal with Singapore-based Umami Bioworks to develop and commercialize cell-cultivated seafood products.
The companies intend to speed up the development of cell-cultivated seafood technology.
The venture with Singapore-based Umami Bioworks will aim to speed up the development of cell-cultivated technology for seafood.
Japanese seafood giant Maruha Nichiro has signed a deal with Singapore-based Umami Bioworks to develop and commercialize cell-cultivated seafood products.
The companies intend to speed up the development of cell-cultivated seafood technology.