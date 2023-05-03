A plant belonging to Canadian shellfish processor, Special K Fisheries, caught fire on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island on May 1, resulting in significant damage, according to local media reports.

The company, which processes lobster, scallops and coldwater shrimp, among other seafood, is one of the largest employers on the island, Mayor Bonnie Morse told Acadia Broadcasting.



There are no reported injuries and no details yet on how the fire started or the extent of the damage.

"Based on what I understand, it does look like it’s a significant loss of several buildings," Morse told Acadia.