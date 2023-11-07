Two of Alaska's largest salmon processors are in talks that could potentially lead to a merger of the companies' assets, a source close to the negotiations told IntraFish on Tuesday.

"Peter Pan Seafood and Silver Bay Seafoods have reached agreement for Silver Bay to acquire Peter Pan's Valdez facility and are in talks about Peter Pan's remaining assets," the source told IntraFish.

Silver Bay and Peter Pan declined to comment on the potential deal.

The current negotiations stem from talks earlier this year between the two companies related to forming a joint venture partnership in Prince William Sound, where the Valdez plant is located.