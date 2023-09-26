"The first time we saw this building, we knew that it was perfect for us and almost immediately started negotiating on the price," Alf-Goran Knutsen, CEO of salmon farmer Kvaroy Fiskeoppdrett tells IntraFish as he receives us into a brand new processing facility in Eidsvoll, 70 kilometers north of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Here, Kvaroy, together with export company Fram Seafood and investment firm Nyhamn have established 1814 Salmon, a company that will process and sell the salmon that Kvaroy farms 900 kilometers away in the north of the country.