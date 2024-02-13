Unalaska city officials have hit a snag in their effort to provide the energy required to power Trident Seafoods' "next-generation processing plant" in Alaska's Aleutian Islands. The new plant is set to replace Trident's largest North American production facility in Akutan, Alaska, by 2028.

Last August, Trident Seafoods announced it is delaying breaking ground on the new plant until 2025, with CEO Joe Bundrant citing the collapsing seafood market for key species such as Alaska pollock.

The City of Unalaska's diesel power station currently does not produce enough energy to provide power to the future plant, Unalaska City Manager William Homka said in a Feb.