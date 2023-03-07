Shrimp and seafood supplier Lyons Seafoods and workers' union GMB are investigating allegations of "bullying" and "psychological abuse" relating to the former's factory in Warminster, United Kingdom.

The GMB union, which represents 200 Lyons workers, received an anonymous email from a former employee at the group, and is now investigating the claim.

GMB Regional Organizer David McMullan told IntraFish the email highlighted a "very severe issue of bullying culture and psychological abuse in the workplace."

In the email, the former Lyons worker, whose name and job role has been withheld by GMB at the workers' request for fear of retaliation, alleges workers at the plant have been shouted at and disrespected, and that cliques of workers gang up on others.