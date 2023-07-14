French seafood supplier Labeyrie Fine Foods is looking to sell its sushi factory in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, by the end of the year, with French fishing group Sofipeche reportedly interested in purchasing the facility, according to local media reports.
14 July 2023 14:43 GMT Updated 14 July 2023 14:56 GMT
