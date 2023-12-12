Norway-based krill harvester and processor Aker BioMarine is moving into the production of algae-based omega-3 oils for human consumption, and has already received purchase orders worth $6 million (€5.6 million).

The algae oil will be produced in the company’s factory in the United States, where it has built a dedicated production line. Delivery of the products will take place throughout 2024.

"This is a great example of how we can use the skills and expertise in our Houston production facility as a platform to grow into new product lines," said Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine.