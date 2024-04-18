One of Japan's largest seafood companies, Kyokuyo, has teamed with Canadian wholesaler Clear Ocean Seafood (COS) to establish a company to process and export scallops for the North American market.

The JPY 80 million (€485,549/$518,472) joint venture, Pacific Scallop Co, will be set up in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four main islands and a major scallop production area.

Japanese scallops are becoming increasingly popular in international markets, wrote Kyokuyo in a press release, including in North America, and the company wants to be less dependent on overseas processing.