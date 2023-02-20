The UK seafood processing industry is expecting a tough year for the remainder of 2023, dragged down by the highest inflation in decades and soaring energy costs.

With market conditions tough for just about everything at the moment, there is a lot of competition and with retailers trying to keep prices down, there is pressure all along the supply chain, Andrew Kuyk, director general of the UK Seafood Industry Alliance, which represents the UK's largest processors, told IntraFish.

While a lot of the cost factors that have hindered businesses in the past 12 months or so have not gone away, energy prices have come down a bit.