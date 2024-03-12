Nomad Foods, the world's largest buyer of certified whitefish, is continuing to reduce its exposure to Russian fish and accelerate its pivot towards alternative sources of raw material, including farmed species, but conceded the process "will take some time."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago and the ensuing sanctions, forced Nomad, the parent of major European seafood brands, Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus, to re-evaluate its procurement practices and diversify towards alternative species and sources for its raw materials.