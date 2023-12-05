Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have proposed a change to labeling laws currently allowing the use of the word "fish" or the names of fish species on products other than those of animal origin.

Specifically, they have called on the European Commission to revise legislation on labeling and presentation of plant-based products imitating fishery and aquaculture ones.

The move was part of a wider examination of the seafood product market in Europe that calls for more efforts to improve consumer information, market transparency, increased traceability and harmonization of the rules for fishery and aquaculture products in the European Union.