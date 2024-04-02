Fresh from signing a €21 million ($22.6 million) contract with retail giant Tesco, Ireland’s largest seafood processor is planning several new product launches at home and abroad in the next few weeks.

Jason Whooley, head of business development at family-run Keohane Seafoods, told IntraFish on Tuesday the company’s newly opened factory in Bantry, County Cork, provides the capacity needed to expand into new retail markets.

The company’s third factory, said Whooley, is the result of a “significant investment” by the Keohane family and started operating within the last month.