Grupo Profand, one of Spain's largest seafood companies and the owner of Stavis Seafoods in the United States, posted a 14 percent increase in operating profit in 2023.

Increased retail orders, the stabilization of costs and new revenue from previous acquisitions contributed to profit increase.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the Vigo-based company hit €68 million ($72 million) in 2023.