Starting a company at the height of a global pandemic would be most people's idea of madness.

But that's exactly what plant-based seafood company Aqua Cultured Foods co-founders Anne Palermo, Bob Schultz and Brittany Chibe chose to do in 2020 as COVID-19 rampaged across the globe.

"It was a weird year but also the perfect time to do it," the firm's Chief Growth Officer Brittany Chibe told IntraFish.

Prior to joining forces with the other co-founders, Chibe sold her own grain-free granola business, after many conversations over the summer of 2020, the group made the decision to take the leap.