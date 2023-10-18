Grimsby-based Iceland Seafood UK – the embattled UK division of Iceland Seafood International (ISI) – posted a £20 million (€23 million/$24.4 million) loss in 2022 as it battled “unprecedented" costs that it was unable to pass on to customers.

The company, which was finally sold to Danish processing giant Espersen earlier this year at a substantial loss, also saw its turnover shrink 16 percent during 2022 to £51.2 million (€59 million/$62.4 million).

ISI UK, which primarily imports, processes and sells breaded fish into the UK retail and foodservice sectors, said 2022 was marked by “unprecedented cost increases and high volatility,” both in terms of raw materials and other key inputs.