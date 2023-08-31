Iceland Seafood International posted a second quarter €100,000 ($109,182) EBITDA loss because of higher raw material costs, particularly for salmon, as consumers cut back on seafood buying amid tough economic conditions.
Latest Jobs
Iceland Seafood International's Q2 earnings hit by high salmon prices, consumer slowdown
This comes as ISI agrees to sell 100 percent of the share capital of Iceland Seafood UK to Danish processing giant Espersen.
31 August 2023 7:44 GMT Updated 31 August 2023 7:44 GMT
By