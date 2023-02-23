Executives at Iceland Seafood International (ISI) may try to revive efforts to sell off the company's struggling UK operations before the end of 2023.

"We will revisit it later this year and as we said are willing to participate in a dialogue," CEO Bjarni Armannsson told IntraFish.

Last month ISI called off negotiations with a potential buyer of its Grimsby-based operations for the second time in two months, amid tough trading conditions that has seen the cost of inputs and raw materials soar since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces a year ago.