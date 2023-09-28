Iceland Seafood International (ISI) has completed the sale of its UK operations to Danish processing giant Espersen, it said Wednesday.

The deal, first announced at the end of August, will have a negative impact on ISI's profit, loss and equity during 2023 estimated at £15.5 million (€17.9 million/$18.8 million) including transaction costs,

This figure includes negative operational results in the first eight months of the year of £6.6 million (€7.6 million/$8 million), impairment of fixed assets of £7.1 million (€8.2