UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group saw its operating profit leap 60 percent last year, driven largely by the much-touted and earlier-than-expected rebound in its seafood business.

The Huntingdon-based group said statutory operating profit soared to £86.1 million (€100.6 million/$108.3 million) in 2023, lifted primarily by its seafood business, Hilton Seafood UK -- formerly known as Seachill UK -- which returned to profitability ahead of schedule, the company said.

This is in stark contrast to the previous year, in which the seafood division posted an operating loss of £19.3