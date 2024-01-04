UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group's seafood business reported an operating loss of £19.3 million (€22.3 million/$24.4 million) in 2022, reversing a profit of £8 million (€9.2 million/$10.1 million) in the previous year as it battled impacts from the Ukraine war and wider inflationary pressures.

In its latest accounts for the year ending Jan. 1, 2023, filed on business registry Companies House on Tuesday, Hilton Seafood UK -- formerly known as Seachill UK -- put the ultimate loss in 2022 at just under £16 million (€18.5