UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group is planning to shutter its traditional smokehouse, Russell’s Smokehouse in Grimsby, by the end of this month, the company confirmed to IntraFish.

The decision will impact nine colleagues, who are currently in a consultation process, and who will be offered alternative roles within the company.

The proposed closure of Russell’s is based on Hilton’s focus on the most efficient ways to meet the needs of customers and consumers, the company said.