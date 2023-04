The CEO of UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group announced Wednesday he is stepping down from his role after more than five years in the top job.

After almost 30 years with Hilton Foods, including the past five years as Group CEO, Philip Heffer has decided to stand down from the board and step back from running the company.

Hilton said the former CEO of UK retailer Co-op, Steve Murrells, will succeed him as group chief executive officer on July 3.