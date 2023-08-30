The share price of Canadian frozen food giant High Liner Foods has so far been unaffected by the unexpected resignation of CEO Rod Hepponstall this week.
On Tuesday, having started the day at CAD12.10
Hepponstall was appointed in April 2018, and oversaw the success of a business turnaround plan while steering the company through the challenges of COVID and the recent global economic slowdown.
The share price of Canadian frozen food giant High Liner Foods has so far been unaffected by the unexpected resignation of CEO Rod Hepponstall this week.
On Tuesday, having started the day at CAD12.10