Canadian frozen food giant High Liner Foods said it expects headwinds facing the company to continue for the rest of the year.
"It will likely take a couple of quarters for inventory levels to return to historic...
Company expects inflationary pressures to give way to deflation in pricing and costs.
Canadian frozen food giant High Liner Foods said it expects headwinds facing the company to continue for the rest of the year.
"It will likely take a couple of quarters for inventory levels to return to historic...