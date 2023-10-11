Leading Canada-based seafood supplier High Liner Foods told IntraFish on Wednesday it has cut ties with a company in China that has been linked to forced labor in its supply chain.

Major US retailer Albertsons confirmed with IntraFish Wednesday it has stopped purchasing certain products provided by High Liner, following an in-depth investigation published in The New Yorker magazine that implicated the company in purchasing seafood from plants in China that used forced labor.

In a statement sent to IntraFish, High Liner said it takes the allegations seriously and has altered it supply chain in relation to the investigation.