High Liner’s surprise investment into a Norwegian cod farming group is a signal that the Canadian group is completely revamping how it views its raw material supply chain, CEO Paul Jewer told IntraFish in an interview at the Boston Seafood Show.

Though the amount of the investment into Norcod -- $5 million (€4.6 million) – is certainly not massive, it’s the first time in nearly three decades that the processing company has invested into raw material production.

High Liner, which began as a fishing group over a century ago, shed the last of its vessels in the 1990s following the collapse of Canada’s Grand Banks cod population and the subsequent moratorium.