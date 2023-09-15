High Liner Foods has appointed Paul Jewer to serve as the company's interim CEO following the resignation of Rod Hepponstall last month.
Rod Hepponstall left the company on Friday, after initially indicating he would leave on or before Jan. 2 2024.
