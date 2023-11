Spanish canning giant Grupo Calvo has changed its name to Nauterra, which will become an umbrella for all of its commercial brands.

The company, which is present in nearly 70 countries, is dropping the Calvo name after 80 years in business.

The new brand is being accompanied by an image makeover.

"It was time to take it a step further and build a brand that represents us all," Nauterra CEO Mane Calvo said.