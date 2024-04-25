Norwegian salmon farmer Grieg Seafood has signed a "substantial agreement" with German processing equipment manufacturer Baader to outfit its new $12 million salmon processing plant near Oslo.

The new plant is slated for completion in the summer of 2025, and will be situated at Gardermoen near Oslo. Baader will outfit the facility with post-rigor fillet technology, the company said in a press release.

The Baader delivery encompasses a complete processing line, from raw material reception to finished product packaging.