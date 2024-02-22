Grieg Seafood will set up a new value-added processing facility near Oslo's international airport in Gardemoen, Norway.

It will be the company's first in-house value-added factory and will process salmon from Grieg's northern region farms in Finnmark and its southern facilities in Rogaland.

The cost of the project is NOK 130 million (€11.5 million/$12.4 million) and the new facility is part of Grieg's strategy to increase value creation and process more of its own fish.

“Grieg Seafood aims to take one step closer to the customer and the market," said Grieg's Chief Commercial Officer Erik Holvik, adding the facility would also cut carbon emissions from global transportation.