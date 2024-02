US frozen seafood supplier Gorton's will spend $89.3 million (€82.3 million) to build its new processing facility in Indiana, the Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Boone EDC) said Monday.

The new plant will be based in the city of Lebanon in Boone County, and is expected to bring 163 full-time jobs to the city by the end of 2029, the Boone EDC said.