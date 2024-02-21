US importers of Russian-origin seafood have been given three extra months to complete deliveries after the US government issued a last-minute extension to the enforcement of a deadline for a ban, a response to widespread disruption in global shipping.

An amendment, published Tuesday by the US Department of the Treasury, allows for any Russian-origin seafood loaded onto a vessel in port prior to Feb. 20 to enter the United States before May 31 at 12.01am Eastern Daylight Time.

The deadline had originally been set for Feb.