Brazilian seafood processor Frescatto is scouring the domestic processing sector for further acquisitions after announcing its merger with fellow processing firm Prime Seafood last week.

"We are mapping the market and believe the sector has room for more consolidation," Frescatto CEO Thiago da Luca told IntraFish.

"There are things we like a lot but they are in the initial phase."

Given the Rio de Janeiro-based company's established distribution links in Brazil, attractive future acquisitions are those that help the company vertically integrate further in the area of production, da Luca said.